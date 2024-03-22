No. 9 FSU women’s basketball falls to no. 8 Alabama in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

No. 9 Florida State (23-11) was defeated by no. 8 Alabama (24-9) by a 82-74 score in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Game Recap

Early in the game both teams were aggressive. Ta’Niya Latson attacked the basket early and was able to find success. Sarah Ashlee Barker tried to take advantage of being guarded by smaller defenders and had mixed results as Sara Bejedi was able to strip the ball from her on an early possession. Bama started the game in a 2-3 zone but FSU was still able to get the ball inside to Makayla Timpson for good looks. Timpson attacked the lane for a driving layup to give the Seminoles a 10-4 lead early. Barker picked up her second foul with about four minutes left in the first quarter and had to go to the bench. Bejedi immediately took advantage by nailing a three ball to give the Seminoles a 17-10 lead. Aaliyah Nye hit a jumper at the buzzer to cut FSU’s lead to 19-15 heading into the second quarter.

Bama came out well in the second cutting the lead to one at 21-20. However Bejedi answered with a three from the corner to give FSU some breathing room. Timpson started to impose her will inside battling for second chance points to give FSU a 26-22 lead. However, Del’Janae Williams answered with a triple to cut the lead to 26-25. Timpson blocked a shot from Cody to end the half with the score tied at 40. Things were going well for FSU in the sense that Barker was on the bench in foul trouble and Nye didn’t seem to have her shooting touch. However, the Tide was getting offense from other sources like Williams and Essence Cody so the Noles weren’t able to pull away.

Cody gave the Tide their first lead at 42-40 with a putback basket. That bucket sparked the Tide to a 6-0 run to force an FSU timeout with Bama up 46-40. FSU came out of the timeout with six straight points including a steal from O’Mariah Gordon that ended up in a fast break layup for Amaya Bonner. Tide coach Kristy Curry called timeout to stop the momentum. Barker picked up her fourth foul with just under six minutes left in the third quarter. However, Bama reeled off eight straight points after the timeout to take a 54-46 lead. Latson broke the run with a free throw. However, the Seminoles offense was still in the cooler as the Noles missed their last eight shots from the field and allowed the Tide to take a 58-48 lead with a 12-2 run. Latson broke the run with a tough driving layup through contact. Latson hit the and-one and the lead was cut to 58-51. FSU then went to a zone and Karly Weathers took advantage with a triple. That shot helped the Tide to a 63-51 lead to end the third quarter.

Timpson got the Noles off to a good start in the fourth quarter with a layup in the post. A couple minutes later Latson took the ball coast to coast for an old fashioned three point play to cut the lead to 66-58. Gordon then hit a reverse layup to cut the lead to 66-60 and extend the run to 7-0. Nye broke the run with a midrange jumper. Bejedi took a charge on Barker with under five minutes left in the game and that was Barker’s fifth foul. However, Alabama continued to generate good offense by putting FSU in the pick and roll. That allowed the Tide to maintain a lead. Gordon then splashed a triple to pull the Noles within two at 74-72. However, with a little over a minute left in the game Nye drilled a three from the corner to put Alabama up 77-72. That shot proved to be the dagger and the Tide closed the Seminoles out walking away with an 82-74 victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led FSU with 25 points and five assists. Makayla Timpson posted another double-double with 23 points, 11 boards and three blocks. Sara Bejedi chipped in with 11 points.

Timpson set FSU single season records for blocks, rebounds and double-doubles in this game.

The Tide was able to overcome Barker’s absence and 11 turnovers in the first half because of 5-10 shooting from deep and a 22-14 advantage on the boards.

Overall Alabama deserves credit for having several players step up in the absence of Jessica Timmons and with star guard Sarah Ashlee Barker saddled with foul trouble all game. Essence Cody really delivered with 20 points and 14 rebounds which is her career high in both categories.

It’s really hard to win tournament games if you allow your opponent to shoot over 50% and win the rebounding battle by 14. Bama’s offense was really efficient as FSU allowed them to score 1.14 points per possession. Basically Bama had role players step up with big games when they were really needed.

Now Florida State will head to the off season. The program is still in a good spot as this is the 11th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. However, FSU has now failed to win a tournament game for the fourth year in a row so there is obviously room for improvement.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation as we continue to cover the Noles.