FSU women’s basketball survives an overtime thriller against Clemson

Florida State (21-9, 12-6 ACC) defeated Clemson (12-18, 5-13 ACC) in overtime by an 82-79 score on Senior Night in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Florida State started the game off strong with a 9-2 run that was capped by a triple from Brianna Turnage. Clemson coach Amanda Butler was forced into calling a timeout. The timeout worked as the Tigers regrouped and worked themselves back into the game. With a little over a minute left in the quarter Dayshanette Harris buried a three to give Clemson their first lead of the game at 20-19. Ruby Whitehorn added a jumper and the Tigers took a 22-19 lead into the second quarter.

The two teams traded punches in the second quarter and the game stayed tight. However, FSU hit Clemson with an 8-0 run to end the quarter that was capped by a runner to beat the buzzer by O’Mariah Gordon. That run gave the Seminoles a 33-31 lead going into halftime.

In the second half Clemson struck back with an early 7-0 run that was sparked by a MaKayla Elmore jumper. Ta’Niya Latson broke the run with a driving layup. From there the teams went back and forth until the Tigers hit the Noles with a 7-1 run to take a 52-44 lead. Carla Viegas broke the run with a three ball. From there the two teams mostly traded baskets and the Tigers went into the fourth quarter with a bit of breathing room leading 61-53.

Clemson scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to take their largest lead of the game at 65-53 with 7:39 remaining in the game. Ta’Niya Latson then went coast to coast for a layup. That sparked FSU to a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 67-63. Nya Valentine hit a huge three with 2:32 left to give the Tigers a 71-63 lead. That shot looked like it could have been the dagger but FSU refused to pack it in. Latson answered with another driving layup and that sparked the Noles to an 8-0 run to end regulation. That run allowed the Seminoles to force overtime with the teams tied at 71. Unfortunately for FSU Latson fouled out with 19 seconds left in regulation.

Sara Bejedi scored the first four points of overtime to give FSU a 75-71 lead. Ruby Whitehorn scored four straight for Clemson to tie the score. From there the game went back and forth. The game was tied at 77 and FSU had the ball. Gordon milked the clock until there was about 13 seconds left (8 on the shot clock). Gordon made a move into the lane and drew three defenders to her before laying off a beautiful dime for Makayla Timpson down low. Timpson had position in the post and laid the ball in for a 79-77 Seminole lead. There were 6.6 seconds remaining. Clemson called their last time out to advance the ball. Madi Ott was the inbounder and she found Harris cutting to the basket for a layup to tie the game at 79. FSU called a timeout to advance the ball with 4.4 seconds left. Alexis Tucker inbounded the ball to Bejedi who was wide open for a three from the corner. Bejedi missed and Amari Robinson grabbed the rebound for Clemson. Amaya Bonner was draped on Robinson’s back. Harris signaled for timeout but the Tigers were out of timeouts. Therefore, Clemson was assessed a technical foul with one second remaining. Florida State was awarded two free throws and the ball. Bejedi split a pair of free throws. Timpson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and she canned both free throws to give the Seminoles the dramatic 82-79 victory.

Post Game

Sara Bejedi led FSU with 19 points. Makayla Timpson had 18 points. Ta’Niya Latson had 17 points while O’Mariah Gordon chipped in with 16 points.

Seniors Sara Bejedi and Alexis Tucker were honored before the game.

Florida State played particularly well when they needed it in that 8-0 run to end regulation. That was due to the Noles finally finding a way to string together a few stops.

FSU got killed again on the boards (51-36) and that led to the Noles being outscored 19-8 in second chance points. Nevertheless, they were able to overcome that deficit in large part because they only committed nine turnovers in the game.

The Seminoles weren’t able to get consistent stops for most of the game and they had those rebounding issues we discussed. FSU also didn’t shoot particularly well (8-28, 3PT) but the Seminoles found a way to win. Yes, they got a huge gift with the timeout leading to the technical foul but FSU deserves credit for being able to fight back well enough to put themselves in position to take advantage of the technical foul.

However, FSU won this game in large part because they were playing Clemson. The Tigers have some talent but they have a losing record for a reason. This would have been FSU’s worst loss of the season (Q3) but the Noles dodged the bullet.

FSU has won four of five but those four wins all came against teams with losing ACC records. When the Seminoles face better teams in the postseason they will need to play better to earn wins. Frankly, they need to snap out of this shooting slump. In their last four games the Seminoles are a total of 18-85 (21.1%) from deep. That has to improve. Nevertheless, the Noles are going to the NCAA Tournament. This is a good team. Yet, the Seminoles won’t last long unless they figure out a way to bury more of these three balls.

Next Game

Florida State will be the #6 seed in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. The Noles will face the winner of the Virginia/Wake Forest game. FSU’s game will be at 7:30pm on Thursday and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.