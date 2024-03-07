FSU women’s basketball advances in the ACC Tournament cruising past Wake Forest

(6) Florida State (22-9) defeated (14) Wake Forest (7-25) by a 70-53 score to advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Game Recap

The game started out slow but it picked up a bit as Alexandria Scruggs and O’Mariah Gordon hit back to back triples. Makayla Timpson followed with a short jumper and the Seminoles had an 11-5 lead at the first media timeout. The Noles kept up the pressure and eventually ran the scoring run to 10-0 to take a 16-5 lead. That run powered FSU to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter.

Ta’Niya Latson scored the first five points of the quarter for Florida State which gave the Noles a 24-11 lead and forced Wake coach Megan Gebbia into taking a timeout. The timeout didn’t work too well as Wake only scored six more points in the quarter and FSU took a 37-17 lead into halftime. Those 17 points were the fewest that Florida State had allowed in any half this year.

Elise Williams started the second half for the Deacs with a three ball from the corner. The Deacons were doing a much better job knocking down shots in the third quarter. However, FSU countered with steals. Amaya Bonner stole the ball twice and both times her theft led to layups at the other end for the Seminoles. The last one was converted by Timpson and gave the Noles a 46-27 lead. From there the two teams mostly exchanged buckets and FSU entered the fourth quarter with a 53-34 lead.

FSU was cruising but the Demon Deacons refused to quit. Midway through the quarter Wake hit the Noles with a 9-0 run to cut the lead 58-45. Timpson broke the run with a strong post move in traffic. That sparked the Noles to five quick points and FSU had a 63-45 lead with under four minutes left. After that the Seminoles cruised to the 70-53 victory.

Post Game

Makayla Timpson led Florida State with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ta’Niya Latson had 19 points and six rebounds. O’Mariah Gordon chipped in with 12 points.

Makayla Timpson had her 16th double-double this year which is a program record.

As you can see from their record at the top of this article, Wake Forest is not a very good team. Florida State should have taken care of them without much trouble and that is basically what happened.

Let’s discuss the positives. FSU dominated the glass against the smaller Deacs (46 to 33). The Noles aren’t a great rebounding team so to see them have this much success even against a smaller Wake team is a significant positive. Another positive is that Florida State got to the free throw line and took advantage by knocking down shots (21-25).

The biggest negative is that the Seminoles are still struggling from behind the arc shooting 3-17 today. FSU will almost certainly have to shoot better tomorrow to take down Syracuse.

This win obviously does nothing for Florida State’s NCAA Tournament resume. However, beating Syracuse would be a Q1 win and would help. FSU is right now around an eight seed. The Noles would dearly love to move up a seed line and avoid playing a number one seed on the road in the second round. Beating the Orange would be a big help in reaching that goal.

Speaking of the Orange, Syracuse earned the double-bye and that will be an advantage. However, they haven’t played since February 29th. Syracuse had a bye on the last weekend of the season. Will the Orange come out a bit rusty? We will see tomorrow.

Next Game

(6) Florida State will face (3) Syracuse tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The game will tip at approximately 7:30pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.