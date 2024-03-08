FSU women’s basketball dominates no. 20 Syracuse to advance to the ACC Tournament semi-finals

Florida State (23-9) defeated no. 20 Syracuse (23-7) by a 78-65 score tonight at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Game Recap

Florida State jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on the strength of an old fashioned three point play from Ta’Niya Latson. O’Mariah Gordon later sank a pair of free throws to give the Seminoles a 14-4 lead. The main reason for the lead was that FSU was able to keep the Orange off of the offensive glass. Syracuse then promptly ripped off a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 16-14 in large part because they started getting second chance points. Gordon hit a driving floater in the lane to beat the buzzer to give the Noles a 23-18 lead going into the second quarter.

With over nine minutes left in the second quarter Latson picked up her third foul on a charge. Brianna Turnage blocked a layup and that led to Sara Bejedi going coast to coast to give Florida State a 28-20 lead. Gordon followed that up with a runner off the glass to continue a 7-0 run and give the Noles a 30-20 lead. Latson was on the bench with foul trouble but Gordon was picking up the slack with 16 big points. Bejedi would later bury a triple to cap a 12-0 run that powered FSU to a 35-20 lead forcing Orange coach Felisha Legette-Jack to take a timeout. From there the two teams went back and forth a bit and Florida State took a 39-27 lead into the halftime break.

Early in the third quarter Latson stepped in the passing lane and stole the ball for a coast to coast layup and Florida State had a 48-31 lead. Latson kept up the pressure as she canned a pair of free throws later in the quarter to give the Seminoles a commanding 62-37 lead. FSU would take a 67-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

Florida State kept the foot on the accelerator early in the quarter as the Seminoles scored seven of the first nine points of the fourth quarter to take a 74-48 lead. However, the Orange never quit and actually hit the Noles with an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 78-65 thereby making the score look a bit more respectable but Florida State closed the game out and walked away with a 78-65 victory.

Post Game

Despite fouling out Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 25 points. O’Mariah Gordon had 24 huge points. Makayla Timpson had another double-double with 10 points and a career high 18 rebounds. Sara Bejedi chipped in with 10 points.

This is one of the best defensive efforts I have seen from Florida State this year. The scheme was great to deny Dyaisha Fair the ball and the execution was on point. Fair only took five threes all game. It was even more impressive considering the fact that FSU had no practice time to prepare for the game. The key was that they turned Fair into a passer and perhaps even more importantly they took care of the the defensive backboard.

This was FSU’s A game. I know, the Seminoles took their foot off the gas in the last seven or eight minutes but the Noles had their A game tonight when it mattered most. The only blemishes were that FSU struggled from deep again (5-22) and Latson fouled out. Other than that Florida State was on point. As mentioned earlier, the defense was stellar. The Noles also won the rebounding battle (50 to 35) and they only committed nine turnovers.

Florida State will be a tough out if the opponent isn’t big enough to overwhelm the Noles with size. Fair is one of the best guards in the country but at 5’5 she can be contained at times (not stopped just contained) and the Orange just didn’t have enough around her tonight to keep up with the Noles.

This was FSU’s fifth Q1 win of the year. It likely moves the Noles up a seed line in the NCAA Tournament. If the Seminoles can keep their legs in what will be their third game in three days they will have another opportunity tomorrow to secure yet another Q1 win and move up even further on the S-curve.

Next Game

Florida State will face second seeded NC State tomorrow at 2:30pm in the ACC Tournament semi-finals. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.