FSU women’s basketball falls to NC State in the ACC Tournament semi-finals.

Florida State (23-10) was defeated by NC State (27-5) in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament by a 69-43 score.

Game Recap

Florida State came out ice cold missing the first five shots. O’Mariah Gordon finally got the Seminoles on the board with a pull up jumper and the score was 3-2 early. However, later in the quarter missed shots and turnovers from the Noles allowed NC State to go on an 8-0 run to take a 16-7 lead. Alexis Tucker broke the run with a jumper. During the run Makayla Timpson picked up her second foul and had to go to the bench. Mimi Collins had 11 points in the quarter for the Wolfpack and they took a 20-11 lead into the second quarter.

Sara Bejedi buried a three for FSU early in the quarter but other than that the Noles had a tough time getting anything to drop. Conversely, the Pack were getting good shots and driving to the basket on the Seminole defense. This allowed NC State to stretch the lead to 26-14 midway through the quarter. Timpson came back into the game and promptly picked up her third foul on a moving screen. Coach Brooke Wyckoff was forced to take her out of the game. With Timpson out of the game FSU went to the 2-3 zone and that seemed to slow the Pack down just a bit. However, the Seminoles were still struggling on the offensive end and that allowed the Pack to take a 30-20 lead at the under four minute timeout. Aziaha James nailed a three to end the half for the Wolfpack and they took a 35-20 lead into the second half. The 20 first half points were the fewest that FSU has scored this year.

Florida State tried to slowly work back into the game. Midway through the period the Noles stripped River Baldwin in the post and were off to the races. Sara Bejedi made a great pass ahead to a streaking Ta’Niya Latson for the easy fast break layup to cut the lead to 35-26. However, the Pack responded with six straight points to extend the lead to 41-26. NC State held FSU to only nine points in the quarter and they enjoyed a 50-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles kept playing in the fourth quarter but they were never able to cut the lead to under 20 as the Noles fell 69-43.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 16 points but she was the only Seminole in double figures.

The 43 points were the fewest that FSU has scored this season.

Florida State struggled mightily to score in this game. The Noles got some good shots but they just couldn’t get anything to fall. Defensively, FSU wasn’t terrible but they certainly weren’t great. After the game Coach Brooke Wyckoff remarked that the Noles allowed too many points in the paint. That may have been due to Makayla Timpson being in foul trouble from almost the very beginning of the game.

There wasn’t really anything that the coaches could have done differently to change the outcome of this game but I would have liked to see them employ the zone a bit more. It was tough for FSU to defend NC State’s size man to man with Timpson in foul trouble.

This was the third game in three days for the Seminoles. It’s impossible to know what effect that had on the game but it probably didn’t help.

Going forward Florida State will prepare for the NCAA Tournament. FSU is projected to be around a seven or eight seed. Florida State has five Q1 wins. That is good but unfortunately for the Noles Arkansas has slipped down the stretch losing five straight and eight of their last ten. That matters because FSU lost to the Hogs way back on Nov. 30th. Now that loss is FSU’s only Q3 loss. We will see if that comes back to haunt the Noles when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released.

Next Game

The Seminoles will find out their tournament fate on Selection Sunday which will be on March 17 and will be broadcast at 8 pm on ESPN.