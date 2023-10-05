No. 2 FSU soccer slides by Louisville

No. 2 Florida State (9-0-1, 4-0-1 ACC) defeated Louisville (2-7-4, 1-3-1 ACC) by a 2-0 score tonight in Louisville, KY.

Game Recap

Florida State started off fast in this game. In the fifth minute Onyi Echegini drove the ball into the attacking third. Echegini spotted Jody Brown making a run on the right side. Echegini slotted a pass that Brown caught up to at the edge of the six. Brown one-timed a dangerous cross through the six across the goal mouth. Louisville keeper Erynn Floyd could not reach the ball and it reached Jordynn Dudley who was perfectly placed on the left side of the box. Dudley was unmarked in front of the goal for a tap in but she slightly overran the ball and couldn’t get a shot off before it was cleared by Karsyn Cherry.

The Seminoles continued to pressure the Cardinal defense in the 16th minute. Lauren Flynn sent a long ball up the field. Taylor Huff ran onto it and one-timed a left footed cross into the box. Beata Olsson pounced on it barely beating Maddy Ellsworth to the ball. Olsson managed to flick the ball toward the goal and it went inches wide of the right post.

In the 67th minute FSU finally broke the ice. Mimi Van Zanten won the ball at the edge of the attacking third. Van Zanten delivered a pass out wide for Huff on the right flank. Huff took a couple of touches and sent a searching ball toward goal. Floyd tried to save it with one hand but the ball glanced off her fist into the goal to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead.

GOOOAAALLLLLLL‼️‼️



Taylor gets the friendly touch to give the Noles the lead #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZLW5rOJLvH — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 6, 2023

In the 77th minute the Noles secured some insurance. Ran Iwai used a back heel to keep the ball in on a clearance. Kaitlyn Zipay recovered the ball and flicked a gorgeous pass through the Cardinal defense. Maria Alagoa sprinted for the ball. Floyd came off her line to apply pressure but Alagoa calmly side stepped her before firing the ball into the open goal to give FSU the 2-0 margin of victory.

MARRRIIIAAAA‼️‼️‼️



Her second goal of the season gives the Noles a 2-0 lead with under 15 minutes to go #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1AmnfiWuHA — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 6, 2023

Post Game

Florida State had 10 shots (5 on goal) and Louisville had three shots (one on goal).

Heather Gilchrist missed the game.

The Seminoles have now scored 21 of their 28 goals this year in the second half.

This game was Florida State’s 45th straight win against unranked opponents.

This game looked like an old school Mark Krikorian game for long stretches. Florida State was happy to possess the ball and Louisville was content to allow the Seminoles to knock it back and forth in their half of the field.

This game was played entirely in the driving rain. That may have contributed to FSU’s troubles controlling the ball with first touches. Whatever the reason this trouble with first touches plagued the Noles all night and was a big factor in the lack of chances that Florida State generated in this game.

This was what I call a “margin of error” game. The fact is that Florida State simply has more talent than Louisville. Therefore, the Seminoles had a considerable margin of error in that they didn’t have to play their best game to get the victory. That is what happened tonight. The Noles found the goals they needed without playing particularly close to their best.

Florida State seems to be experimenting with different formations. Tonight we saw the 4-4-2 instead of the traditional 4-3-3. Jody Brown slid into the midfield from her traditional spot on the wing. Brown is comfortable in the midfield as she plays there for Jamaica. This team is filled with versatile players so that allows the coaching staff to be creative. We will see if the experimentation continues.

Next Game

Florida State will welcome Boston College to the Seminole Soccer Complex on Sunday. The game will kickoff at 1pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.