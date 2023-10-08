No. 2 FSU soccer clobbers Boston College

No. 2 Florida State (10-0-1, 5-0-1 ACC) defeated Boston College (3-9-2, 0-6 ACC) by a 6-0 score today at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Game Recap

Florida State got off to a quick start. In the seventh minute Leilanni Nesbeth spotted Jordynn Dudley who was posting up just outside the box. Dudley one-timed a flick over to Onyi Echegini who was open at the top of the box. Echegini made a couple of moves before laying it off to a wide open Jody Brown on the left side. Brown played a perfect ball across the goal mouth to Dudley who had beaten the defense. Dudley tapped the ball into the net for the first Florida State goal.

Joe ➡️Jody➡️Jordynn



Noles strike early in the 7th minute‼️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/zYU5sFDr1E — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 8, 2023

In the 20th minute the Eagles generated their best chance of the game. Ran Iwai tried to square the ball across the field. However, her pass was intercepted by Aislin Streicek who found herself wide open with a clear path to the goal. Streicek fired from just outside the 18 yard box but Cristina Roque was perfectly positioned for the impressive diving save.

In the 43rd minute the Seminoles scored once again. Olivia Garcia drove the ball into the box. Garcia found Kaitlyn Zipay who had managed to get inside position on Jada Tuffin. Garcia’s pass was perfect and Zipay knocked the ball past BC keeper Wiebke Willebrandt for the second goal.

ZIIIIIPPPPPPP‼️‼️



Kaitlyn records her third career goal to give the Noles a 2-0 lead into the half #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/4rsEfBJUBq — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 8, 2023

In the 50th minute the Noles had a golden opportunity for another goal. Brown crossed the ball into the box from the left wing. It got through everyone and was collected by Beata Olsson who was on the right edge of the six yard box. Olsson fired for goal but her shot hit under the crossbar and bounced out somehow not crossing the goal line. Dudley was there to settle it but her shot went just wide left.

In the 56th minute the floodgates opened. Nesbeth found Dudley open on the right side. Dudley drove the ball several yards into the box before laying it off for Nesbeth who was trailing the play. Nesbeth one-timed a hard well placed drive into the left corner of the goal beating Willebrandt for the 3-0 lead.

Later in the 56th minute the Seminoles struck again. Olsson received the ball on the right side. She chipped it ahead for Taylor Huff who was making a run in the box. Huff made a turn and sliced through the defense before sending a left footed shot that got under Willebrandt for the fourth goal. It could be argued that Willebrandt should have done better but it was a great piece of offensive skill from Huff.

ANOTHER ONE‼️‼️‼️



Noles score two goals just 48 seconds from each other, this time from Taylor #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/7OFTcNqP0t — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 8, 2023

In the 76th minute the Noles kept up the pressure. Iwai spotted Lauren Flynn making a run down the left flank. Flynn sent a gorgeous cross into the box for Peyton Nourse who was open right outside the six. Nourse kneed the ball past Willebrandt for the fifth goal.

The Seminoles weren’t satisfied. In the 79th minute Lily Farkas made a run down the right flank. Farkas had acres of space and she finally passed it back for Nourse who was open at the top of the 18 yard box. Nourse loaded up and drilled a blast past Willebrandt for the 6-0 final margin of victory.

Post Game

Florida State had 24 shots (17 on goal) while Boston College had four shots (one on goal).

FSU has not lost a game when leading at halftime since 2010.

BC defender Jada Tuffin was assessed a red card in the 79th minute so Florida State’s final two goals were against 10 players.

Heather Gilchrist has missed the last two games with an illness but she is expected to return on Thursday.

Florida State is an elite team. They did what elite teams should do against a team that only has three wins. Nevertheless, it is always great to score six goals especially when so many different goal scorers get a chance to crack the score sheet. This game could be a confidence builder for several players.

The experimentation with formations continued today. It is likely that FSU will continue to change it’s shape at different times. This will be partly to counter what the opponent is doing and partly because the Noles have such versatility on the roster that they are able to do many different things with formations.

FSU was called for offside five times in the first half (it seemed like more). However, the Noles cleaned that up a bit as they were only whistled for two in the second half.

FSU hosted several recruits this weekend (I counted four). This was a great game to have recruits see.

The schedule toughens up now as the Seminoles will face #11 Notre Dame, Pitt (who should be ranked) and #22 Duke in the next three games. However, if the Noles continue to play to this standard they will be well positioned to get positive results in all of those contests.

Next Game

Florida State will welcome Notre Dame to the Seminole Soccer Complex on Thursday. The game will kickoff at 7pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.