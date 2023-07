2023 Women’s World Cup: How to watch, stream

Itching for some sports as we hit the dog days of summer?

Fear not, as starting this week, you can get the chance to cheer on both the United States and plenty of former and current Seminoles in the Women’s World Cup.

FSU will be represented on the Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Ireland, Portugal and Nigeria squads (of which you can find a full breakdown here.)

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to get underway this Thursday, July 20 — here’s a full viewing schedule, complete with where and how to watch.

2023 Women’s World Cup Group Stage Schedule

(All times ET)

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App, as well as on SlingTV, Hulu, and FuboTV.

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (Heather Payne and Megan Connolly) (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Nigeria (Onyi Echegini) vs. Canada (Gabby Carle) (10:30 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (Glorian Villalobos) (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. on FOX)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (Maria Alagoa) (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (Jody Brown and Cheyna Matthews) (6 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (Glorian Villalobos) (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada (Gabby Carle) vs. Ireland (Heather Payne and Megan Connolly) (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal (Maria Alagoa) vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (Onyi Echegini) (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (Jody Brown and Cheyna Matthews) (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica (Glorian Villalobos) vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada (Gabby Carle) vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland (Heather Payne and Megan Connolly) vs. Nigeria (Onyi Echegini) (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal (Maria Alagoa) vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica (Jody Brown and Cheyna Matthews) vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)