After a nearly two-month hiatus, the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast makes a return to open up its run of offseason episodes.

Over the next few months, hosts Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin will discuss the latest news around the team and talk to interesting people around the program today, tomorrow and from the past.

In their first episode back, they recap everything that’s happened since the last episode around the college softball world in the transfer portal, who Florida State is trying to bring in, who else they’ve recruited this offseason so far and where they may still need to add.

Plus, with some distance away from the end of the season, Gwyn and Brian give a way-too-early look at what Florida State returns for 2024 both in the circle and in the lineup.

If they weren’t able to make any additions to the team, how would this team fare?

That’s all on this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.