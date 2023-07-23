After a nearly two-month hiatus, the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast makes a return to open up its run of offseason episodes.
Over the next few months, hosts Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin will discuss the latest news around the team and talk to interesting people around the program today, tomorrow and from the past.
In their first episode back, they recap everything that’s happened since the last episode around the college softball world in the transfer portal, who Florida State is trying to bring in, who else they’ve recruited this offseason so far and where they may still need to add.
Plus, with some distance away from the end of the season, Gwyn and Brian give a way-too-early look at what Florida State returns for 2024 both in the circle and in the lineup.
If they weren’t able to make any additions to the team, how would this team fare?
That’s all on this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap.
Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.
The Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by Fans First Sports Network, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, Gwyn Rhodes and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Loading comments...