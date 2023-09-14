FSU Softball: Class of 2025 Recruiting Thread

Last year, Tomahawk Nation detailed the high school juniors who verbally committed to the Florida State softball program.

This year, we continue that series with the new class of 2025.

Anna Hinde - Third Base/Catcher

September 13th- Hinde is the first player to verbally commit for FSU in the class of 2025. Coming out of Charlotte, NC, Hinde has been ranked in the top 5 of ExtraInning’s Elite 100 and player rankings.

Last season, she had a .509 batting average for Charlotte Christian School, and as a varsity player in 8th grade, had a .589 BA. With her varsity BA of .549, she also carries 67 R, 62 H, 64 RBI, 16 2B, 15 HR going into her junior season. Defensively she has a .987 fielding percentage with only 1 error during last season.

Hinde is no stranger to the Seminole program, the ACC, and great softball players. She has trained with Jenn Salling (UCF Assistant Coach, Canadian Bronze Medal Winner), Ellie Cooper (FSU Alum and current Player Performance Director), Lauren Haeger (UF Alum), Stephanie Best (UCF Alum), Brittany Pickett (UNC Alum).

Stay tuned throughout the year to Tomahawknation.com as this thread will be updated with more verbal commits.