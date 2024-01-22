The Florida State softball team is less than three weeks away from opening their season in the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee against Charlotte. With Team 40 finishing as the Women’s College World Series runner-up, the expectations for Team 41 remain high.

This week, Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes of the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast wrap up their pre-season previews with a look at the Seminoles' roster as they head into 2024.

With the loss of star senior Kat Sandercock in the circle and the return of seven top offensive players from the 2023 lineup, the offense figures to be the strong suit of this roster. But they’re not without their options in the pitching staff.

In this episode:

How does this lineup compare to last year’s? Can they replicate the success of 2023?

Where does the lineup still need to improve?

Who could step up to fill the spaces vacated by Josie Muffley and Mack Leonard?

How will Makenna Reid step into the ace role?

Who else could we see step up to add depth to the rest of the staff?

