Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball raking, Women’s hoops rolling, Men’s basketball tournament hopes diminishing

This week in Seminole Nation:

The Florida State Softball team won both of their games yesterday at the JoAnne Graf Classic, defeating Texas Tech and FAMU. The action picks back up today at 12:30 again against FAMU.

The FSU Women’s basketball team had a good week by first beating Miami (FL) and then the Pitt Panthers.

The Women hoops team are hosting the 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish today at 12:00 p.m. at the Tuck in the annual Paint it Pink game.

There isn’t a more meaningful game this season than what takes place on Sunday at Noon at the Tucker Center between No. 12 Notre Dame and Florida State. It marks the annual ‘Paint it Pink’ game where all proceeds from t-shirts sold benefit the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Walker Breast Program. Fans are encouraged to wear their pink attire to help raise awareness for breast cancer. Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff is going through her own breast cancer journey after having a cancerous mass removed on Oct. 31 at TMH. The Seminole legend currently undergoes light preventative treatment while balancing her daily duties as head coach this season.

The FSU Men’s basketball team lost to Virginia last night after barely squeaking by Boston College earlier in the week. The Noles are now 13-10 and 7-5 in the ACC, and their slim chances of making the tournament grow even slimmer with each loss.

The baseball season starts this Friday with the first weekend series at the Dick against Butler.

TN’s Tim Alumbaugh hosts Noles247’s Brett Nevitt for a preview of what they expect from the Noles in the 2024 season.

Brett, a former Tomahawk Nation contributor, is the best on the beat when it comes to Florida State Baseball. Nevitt will break down which arms to expect in the rotation, which names will make an impact, how the lineup will look, and more. All this and more in our special preview podcast.

The FSU’s Golf, Tennis, Track and Field, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw some action this week and are in our recaps below.

On Friday, Florida State got their first win of the season against Charlotte after dropping their first contest. In yesterday’s double header action, FSU defeated Texas Tech and cross town rival FAMU in the JoAnne Graf Classic to close out Saturday’s slate of games....{continued}

Through the first two games of the season, Florida State softball has split with the Charlotte 49ers, the first ended in an extra inning upset, followed by a dominating run rule showcase. Texas Tech Red Raiders Now, they move on to a team with a familiar head coach. Craig Snider will make his return to Tallahassee as the head man for Texas Tech....{continued}

After an opening day loss to the Charlotte 49ers, Florida State softball looked to bounce back on Friday against the same opponent. Allison Royalty got her first start of the season on Friday, after Emma Wilson took the reins the day prior. Royalty started off solid, working around a one out single and allowed her defense to turn the double play.....{continued}

I hope everyone is ready for softball season to begin! Florida State Softball has officially kicked off their 2024 campaign against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday. Getting the nod in the circle for Team 41 was 5th year Senior, Emma Wilson....{continued}

Florida State (13-10, 7-5) sliced and diced the famed Packline D better than almost any opponent has, but in the end it was still Virginia (19-5, 10-3) walking out of the Tucker Center victoriously thanks to a massive disparity in three-point shooting....{continued}

Florida State Seminoles basketball (13‐9, 7‐4 ACC) will look to string together a second consecutive win this Saturday, facing off against the Virginia Cavaliers inside the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. After splitting two games on the road (an embarrassing loss to Louisville and a close win vs. Boston College), the Seminoles are trying to keep...{continued}

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday nights primetime matchup with his Five Things preview.

The Seminoles host Virginia for a Saturday night matchup, and like most big time college hoops games it’s being broadcast on [checks notes] the CW Network!...{continued}

—

After an abysmal performance in Louisville on Saturday, FSU (13-9, 7-4) came out and led Boston College (13-9, 4-7) for nearly 38 minutes. And yet, the game wasn’t decided until the final seconds...{continued}

It doesn’t take more than a cursory view of the record books to understand how college basketball grew into an international phenomenon. The game is growing thanks to the overseas appeal generated by both the NBA and March Madness, but the blending of Eurobasket and Pan-Asian superstars mixed the sport to unprecedented degrees. The overall burst of ongoing realignment and expansion simultaneously converted college basketball’s reach to a national audience, but shifting the tectonic plates along international waters enriched the overall depth beyond anyone’s wildest imagination...{continued}

At the 16:28 mark of the first half of Florida State’s game against SMU on December 16, Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton looked down his bench and motioned for guard Primo Spears to check into the game. The junior guard was about to make his first appearance as a Seminole. Following a loud welcome from the Seminole faithful inside the Donald L. Tucker, he earned 26 minutes of playing time and scored 10 points, with two steals, one assist, and one rebound against the Mustangs. For Spears, an excruciating period of uncertainty had come to an end....{continued}

Florida State (17-7, 8-4 ACC) defeated Pitt (7-17, 1-10 ACC) by a 76-60 score this evening in Pittsburgh, PA. Game Recap Florida State started the game with an 11-2 run that was sparked by a three ball from Brianna Turnage.....{continued}

Florida State (16-7, 7-4 ACC) defeated Miami (14-7, 4-6 ACC) this morning in Tallahassee, FL by a 75-68 score. Game Recap The game started out at a fast pace which is good for Florida State but at times the Seminoles played too fast and got out of control which led to four early turnovers....{continued}

It’s been a tough last year for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team. Coach Link Jarrett’s first year at the helm in Tallahassee saw a postseason streak end, a losing record, coaching turnover, and most recently, the loss of the legendary Mike Martin Sr. In his first season, Jarrett and the staff suffered at the hands of bad timing as their arrival at Florida State was late in the transfer portal season. The result was poor depth in the rotation and an inability to target problem areas in the lineup...{continued}

Cam is a preseason All-American from Baseball America #Noles pic.twitter.com/APqhP7r61p — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 6, 2024

I don’t know. Is the answer Four Star FSU?

A major nod for NWSL Rookie of the Year and national champion Jenna Nighswonger, who has been named to the US Women’s National Team CONCAF roster, as well as Casey Krueger, who played for FSU from 2008-2012 and was part of the USWNT at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

The full squad of 23 https://t.co/gGguYU6x0O pic.twitter.com/5wQiADob9l — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 7, 2024

No. 23 Florida State men’s tennis swept Florida at the USTA National Campus as part of College MatchDay:

The doubles round came down to the wire before Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif took their fourth win of the season with a 6-4 scoreline. Alex Bulte and Azariah Rusher dropped their match 6-3 and the stage was set on Court 5. Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane were deadlocked at 6-6 but pulled away quickly with a 7-2 score iin the tiebreaker to defeat the nation’s No. 38 doubles pair and earn the Seminoles’ first point of the night. Cornut-Chauvinc continued his dominant start to the season to the tune of another resounding singles victory with identical 6-2 set wins for his sixth win of the season. Five of the six first sets were won by Seminole players. Bulte wreaked some havoc of his own with his fifth singles win on the year and did so with 6-3 identical sets to clinch the third point on the night. Pourroy fought hard with a tough 7-5 first-set win and was on the doorstep of clinching the match. Pourroy buckled down and brought the complex to their feet with the fourth and final point to clinch the win and sweep their rivals. Rihane, Connel, and Dous-Karpenschif’s matches were abandoned after the conclusion of the Pourroy victory. “It was very important to get the first point in doubles and we brought that energy into singles from one to six,” said Pourroy after the victory. “Not only did we clinch but all of us are playing unbelievable so excited for the next chance.” Florida State heads back home at 5-2 and now set to host Oklahoma for the first match at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center this season.

The No. 12/NR Florida State track and field teams wrapped up the first day of a three-meet weekend. Jeremiah Davis set a Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex facility record in the men’s long jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, winning with a season best at 8.20m. His mark leads the ACC and ranks second nationally. Jordan Turner followed Davis in second for the 12th-ranked Noles...{continued}

No.12/NR Florida State indoor track and field will compete in the throwing events at the Florida Last Chance Invite in Gainesville, the distance group will compete at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the jump and sprint groups will head to the Tiger Paw invitational in Clemson, South Carolina:

Last Time Out: David Mullarkey had a breakout performance at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston where he set the FSU record in the men’s 3,000 at 7:42.89 on Jan. 26. He was named the ACC Performer of the Week following the race. Dajaz DeFrand led the Noles at the Lenny Lyles Invitational on Jan. 26 in Louisville, Kentucky with two victories, taking the 200 (23.24) and the 60 (7.20). DeFrand also picked up two meet records and is currently ranked first in the ACC in both events. Jeremiah Davis competed at the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson earning a first-place finish in the men’s triple jump at 16.25m on Jan. 25. His mark is ranked second in the ACC. Andre Korbmacher represented the Noles at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston in the men’s 60 hurdles. As the only collegiate athlete in the field, Korbmacher established a new personal best in the preliminary round at 7.69. In finals, he lowered that mark, crossing the line at 7.67. His time is the sixth-fastest in FSU history and currently stands first in the ACC and fifth in the nation.

WAIMEA, Hawaii – The No. 12 Florida State Men’s Golf team posted another solid round at the Amer Ari Invitational, shooting 8-under par to wrap up day two of the event in a tie for 12th place. North Carolina is in first place after day two for the second day in a row at 46-under par after being 26-under the day prior....{continued}

Florida State Men’s Golf Alum Cristobal Del Solar made history on Thursday afternoon, shooting a 57 in the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship to mark the lowest round ever in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. Del Solar played at Florida State for four seasons from 2013-17, earning All-ACC honors twice and being named a GCAA All-American in 2017. His 13-under 57 on Thursday topped the previous low of 58 held by Stephan Jaeger in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in 2016 and Jim Furyk’s 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship. Del Solar, who hails from Chile, had a scorecard that included nine birdies, two eagles and seven pars. He reached 13-under with his final birdie on the par-4, 360-yard 15th hole, then added three more pars on holes 16-18 to set the new standalone record.....{continued}

No. 12 Florida State men’s golf will compete in its first team tournament of the season by taking part in he Amer Ari Invitational at Mauna Lani North Course in Waimea, Hawaii:

A 20-team field includes nine Top 25 teams. The ranked programs are No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 UNC, No. 4 Washington, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 11 Georgia Tech, No. 12 FSU, No. 16 Texas, No. 18 Oregon and No. 22 Texas Tech. Florida State’s lineup is freshman Tyler Weaver, redshirt senior Cole Anderson, sophomore Luke Clanton, senior Frederik Kjettrup and sophomore Jack Bigham. Junior Michael Mays will play as FSU’s individual. Kjettrup led the Seminoles with a 68.75 scoring average in the fall season, garnering two Top 10 finishes in two tournaments played. Clanton played in all five of FSU’s fall tournaments and had a 70.92 scoring average, including two Top 10 finishes.

Florida State women’s golf took home the team championship at the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico:

The Seminoles led the event wire-to-wire after moving into the team lead early in the first round and winning the 20th team championship under Seminole Head Coach Amy Bond. Sophomore All-American Lottie Woad shot a 2-under par score of 214 as Florida State placed two players – Woad (tied for second) and sophomore Mirabel Ting (seventh) — in the top 10 of the individual standings in outdistancing the field by 10 strokes. The Seminoles defeated second-place Tennessee by 10 strokes and bested SMU and Georgia, who finished tied for third in the team standings, by 15 strokes. Florida State finished as the top finishing ACC team in the event ahead of Virginia (sixth place), NC State (eighth place), and Louisville (10th place). The Seminoles also finished ahead of future ACC members SMU (tied for third) and Cal (seventh place) in winning their spring-season opening event.

Men’s golf opened its season with seniors Gray Albright and James Tureskis taking part in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, hosted by Georgia Southern:

Albright finished the tournament tied for 22nd, carding a 77 (+5) during the final round. Fellow senior Tureskis completed his collegiate debut by shooting 12-over (76-74-78) as he finished in a tie for 47th. The No. 12 Men’s Golf team will play next at the Amer Ari Invitational at Mauna Lani North Course in Waimea, Hawaii, in what will be its first team tournament of the spring season from Feb. 8-10.

The No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams saw success on the first day of Auburn First Chance Invitational at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center. Samantha Vear had a career day, setting the FSU record on 3-meter with a total of 380.13. Vear scored between 6.5-7.5 on all six dives to secure the win over her teammate Kayleigh Clark (328.95), who also set her personal best....{continued}

The No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Fall 2023 Scholar All-America Team on Monday. In order to qualify for this honor, teams had to exhibit grade point averages above 3.0 for the semester. The CSCAA recognized 783 and 461 institutions across all NCAA divisions, NAIA and NJCAA....{continued}

Other Seminole Stuff

Florida State filed its anticipated motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Atlantic Coast Conference against the school in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. It was discovered shortly after the Florida State Board of Trustees filed to take legal action against the ACC in December that the conference had filed its own lawsuit against the school the day before.The motion cites five reasons why the ACC’s lawsuit should be dismissed: 1. The ACC prematurely...{continued}

