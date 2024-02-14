FSU softball breakdown: Freshmen shine bright on Opening Weekend

The Florida State Seminoles softball season is officially underway after Team 41 hosted the JoAnne Graf Classic this weekend in Tallahassee.

The Noles got off to a disappointing start with a 5-6 extra-inning loss to Charlotte but quickly rebounded to finish the rest of the weekend 4-0, blowing out their opponents in three games by a total of 28-2 and a walk-off win over Texas Tech in the other.

On this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin recap the weekend that was and look ahead to what’s to come to this weekend in Clearwater.

What did we learn from not just the performance but also the usage of the pitchers over the five-game slate?

The freshmen across the roster — especially Jaysoni Beachum and Isa Torres — made a strong impression in their first weekend wearing garnet and gold. What could that mean for the pitching staff and this already deep lineup? Gwyn is already looking for help with nicknaming one freshman’s home runs.

The defensive puzzle pieces begin their shuffle. Torres appears to lay claim to shortstop, but third, first and the corner outfield spots could have some hot competition throughout the season.

Plus, a big weekend coming in Clearwater. What can fans expect in ranked matchups with Stanford, UCLA, Georgia and Tennessee?

4 ranked opponents in 4 days. Let’s do it #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/TNIlp2Lj8P — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 13, 2024

All that on the first episode of the season — catch the Seminole Softball Wrap below or on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and anywhere else you listen to your shows.