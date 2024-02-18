Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball trying for upset, Women’s hoops looking for win in Miami, Baseball rained out, Men’s BBall continues to disappoint

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

This week in Seminole Nation:

After defeating #9 Stanford to kick off the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, the Florida State Softball team then went on to lose their next two games against #20 UCLA and #4 Georgia Bulldogs. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. the Noles will be looking to finish the tournament at 2-2 with a win against the 2nd ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The FSU Women’s basketball team bounced back after their disheartening loss to Notre Dame at home last Sunday by beating Wake Forest up in their own house. The women travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes this afternoon with the tip off scheduled for 4:00 pm. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The FSU Men’s basketball team’s dismal season continues to disappoint with yesterday’s loss to Duke, and the loss to Virginia Tech earlier in the week. The Noles are now barely over .500 at 13-12, are 7-7 in the ACC, and have lost 5 out of their last 6 games. With each loss their chances of making it to the Final 4 decreases.

The FSU baseball team started the season with a remarkable 11-for-11 win in their season opener against Butler. Saturday’s game was rained out and will not be rescheduled. The final game of the series is scheduled for today at Noon from the Dick.

The FSU’s Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Track and Field, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw some action this week and are in our recaps below.

On Saturday, Florida State softball came off of a tight loss to No. 20 UCLA, and now faced No. 4 Georgia. Emma Wilson got the start in the circle for the ‘Noles, after a solid opening weekend. She started her day off with a walk, which came before a 2-run homerun to start the scoring. Wilson continued to load the bases with Bulldogs after a walk, single, and a double that cleared the bases.....{continued}

After taking a big win from No. 9 Stanford on Thursday, Florida State softball matched up against rival No. 20 UCLA. As the designated away team, the Seminoles got right to the bats against Taylor Tinsley for the Bruins. A base hit up the middle from Jahni Kerr started the hitting. A one out double from Kalei Harding got FSU on the board early.....{continued}

Starting off their first game in Clearwater, Allison Royalty got the start in the circle for Florida State. Beginning her day, she started with a hit by pitch to Taryn Kern....{continued}

Florida State softball has closed out their opening weekend at home. Through five games, the Seminoles ended 4-1, dropping their first contest to Charlotte but reeling off a back-to-back-to-back-to-back wins in response. Now, they make their annual trip to Clearwater, Florida to participate in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. In the past, they have seen elite competition and this season is no different — in four games, they will face all ranked competition, three of which are top-ten opponents....{continued}

The Florida State Seminoles softball season is officially underway after Team 41 hosted the JoAnne Graf Classic this weekend in Tallahassee. The Noles got off to a disappointing start with a 5-6 extra-inning loss to Charlotte but quickly rebounded to finish the rest of the weekend 4-0, blowing out their opponents in three games by a total of 28-2 and a walk-off win over Texas Tech in the other....{continued}

Closing out the JoAnne Graf Classic, Ashtyn Danley got her second start of the weekend, after starting the day prior. Much like her first start, Danley impressed, gaining one strike out and working around a two out single....{continued}

2024 began so promising for the Florida State men’s basketball team, but February has not been kind to the Seminoles (13-12, 7-7). Despite outplaying Duke (20-5, 11-3) for large stretches of the game, the Blue Devils surged ahead...{continued}

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday’s matchup with his Five Things preview.

2 PM Saturday. ESPN. Pace yourself. 1. There’s an annual tradition where the ACC media pegs Duke to win the conference regular season and then the Blue Devils fail (they’ve won once in the past 13 seasons) and their fans do backflips proving how little it matters because the nets they want to cut down come later in the season....{continued}

—

Florida State (13-11, 7-6) played their second Virginia school of the week, this time a 9 PM tip against Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7). The game script felt oddly familiar...{continued}

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday’s matchup with his Five Things preview.

Stay up late (9PM tip, ESPNU). Watch some hoops. Life is short. 1. How spoiled did we get? From 2008-09 – 2020-21 FSU had a top 40 defense nine times, and five of those nine were top 10. Now the defense is...{continued}

—

A perfect 11 of 11 against Wake Forest. A near-perfect 11 of 12 against Virginia. A perfect six of six in the second half and nine of 12 overall on the road at Syracuse. Nine of 11 at Virginia Tech and eight of 10 at Louisville. You couldn’t ask much more from Florida State’s Jamir Watkins when he steps up to the free throw line this season....{continued}

The Seminoles (18-8, 9-5) and Hurricanes (16-8, 6-7) battle on the hardwood for the second time in two weeks on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Watsco Center. FSU hopes to duplicate its 75-68 win over Miami from Feb. 4, which was led by Makayla Timpson’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. The rivalry game with Miami will air on the ACC Network. A win over Miami on Sunday would mark another season of double digit victories in ACC play. FSU hopes to clinch what would technically be its ninth consecutive year of winning 10 or more games in conference play - a streak that began in the 2014-15 season....{continued}

Florida State (18-8, 9-5 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (4-21, 0-13 ACC) by a 71-63 score tonight in Winston-Salem, NC. Game Recap Florida State started the game hot with a 7-0 run that was sparked by a triple from Sara Bejedi....{continued}

Florida State (17-8, 8-5 ACC) fell to no. 12 Notre Dame (18-5, 8-4 ACC) by a 98-94 score today in Tallahassee, FL. Game Recap Florida State got off to a great start. The Noles jumped out to a 9-2 lead after a triple from Ta’Niya Latson. The game was being played at FSU’s pace and the Noles were executing the offense well....{continued}

FSU women’s basketball star Ta’Niya Latson is one of 30 players selected to the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team:

She leads the ACC this season with five 30-point games in conference play, coming off a 34-point performance against No. 12 Notre Dame. She ranks fourth in the league with 22.2 points per game in conference play, ranks third in assists per game (5.23) and also third in assist/turnover ratio (1.62). She is on the Wooden Award Late Season 20, the Wade Trophy list as well as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist list.

Game: Seminoles blitz Bulldogs to start the season. Not sure you could ask for a better opening day for the Florida State baseball team as they took the first game of the season. It was the perfect score for the first game since Mike Martin Sr’s passing as the Seminoles won 11-0 over the Butler Bulldogs. “Eleven for Eleven.” The Seminoles took the lead in the first and never looked back as Friday night starter Cam Leiter was lights out on the mound....{continued}

In the first game since the passing of legendary coach Mike Martin - called ‘11’ by Seminole faithful - Florida State began the 2024 season with an 11-0 win over Butler on Friday night on Mike Martin Field on Dick Howser Stadium. Making his Seminole debut, right-hander Cam Leiter struck out 13 batters and led the pitching staff to 22 total strikeouts while James Tibbs III recorded his second career grand slam. FSU’s Opening Day shutout matches its shutout total from 2023. Leiter set a career-high with 13 strikeouts and were the most for a Nole in a season opener since Tony Avitable set the school record with 24 in 1956. He allowed just one hit and walked two on 89 pitches. The second of four pitchers making their Florida State debut, junior college transfer Carson Dorsey began his relief outing in the top of the sixth and kept the strikeouts coming. He pitched 2.0 innings and sat down five more batters to bring the total to 18 strikeouts on the day. Freshmen Hudson Rowan and Matt Sauser each struck out a pair over 1.0 innings pitched. After scoring three runs via wild pitch in the first two innings, Tibbs’ grand slam in the sixth inning put the game out of reach for the Noles. It was his second career grand slam and he scored his 99th career run. After Alex Lodise singled to plate Drew Faurot in the seventh inning, Max Williams and Cal Fisher hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth to provide the final margin. Both players homered in their first Seminole at-bat. SCORING SUMMARY: B1 | BU 0, FSU 1 Ross scored on a wild pitc B2 | BU 0, FSU 2 West scored on a wild pitch B2 | BU 0, FSU 3 Ross scored on a wild pitch B6 | BU 0, FSU 7 Tibbs III homered to right, scoring West, Ross, Smith B7 | BU 0, FSU 8 Lodise singled to third base, scoring Faurot B8 | BU 0, FSU 10 M. Williams homered to right center, scoring J. Williams B8 | BU 0, FSU 11 Fisher homered to left

Baseball season is finally upon us. After a disappointing finish for the 2023 Florida State Seminoles squad, the new look Noles look to start a ne chapter, while looking to the past for inspiration. Earlier this month, college baseball fans mourned the passing of legendary FSU baseball coach Mike Martin. Link Jarrett, now in his second season in charge, looks to guide Florida State back to the postseason. The Seminoles start the season with a home series against the Butler Bulldogs....{continued}

With a baseball bat in hand and his usual garnet Seminole cap on, Link Jarett hopped down the 3rd baseline dugout steps and met with the media for the final time before the season began. “I’m very excited,” the second-year manager exclaimed before getting into the details of the season. “The pitching ramp-up is your biggest concern entering the pre-season....{continued}

Congrats to our three Noles who earned a spot on the U20 US National Team Roster for a training camp and two matches in Colombia #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/p5XpowGwUQ — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 16, 2024

No. 22 Florida State men’s tennis swept Boston College on the road:

The doubles round saw a clash of top-50 pairings on Court 1 as Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif ended 15th-ranked Juan Jose Bianchi and Jake Vassel’s unbeaten start to the season with a 6-4 win. FSU’s other top-50 doubles team of Youcef Rihane and Loris Pourroy executed their plan to a tee and defeated their opponents 6-3 to claim the doubles point. Alex Bulte and Richie Thongoana made their debut as a pairing this season and were locked at 5-5 before the match was left unfinished. This marked Thongoana’s first action for the Seminoles since 2022. Pourroy moved to Court 1 in singles for the first time this season and left no doubt in his match, winning all 12 games for a perfect 6-0, 6-0 sweep. This marked his third straight singles victory, not dropping a single set in that stretch. Connel and Rusher each won their first sets with a 6-4 scoreline before being pushed in the second set. Both were tied at 5-5 in their respective matches before raising their game in the crucial moments as they pulled away 7-5 in their second sets at nearly the same time. Soon after, freshman Justin Lyons wasn’t able to carve out the straight sets victory and faced the third set super tiebreaker. He didn’t flinch in the moment as he dominated the final frame 10-2 and took his third singles victory. Dous-Karpenschif endured a long but successful first set, winning 6-4 before unleashing some of his finest play of the season in a strong sweep at 6-0 for the victory. Rihane quickly won his first frame in 6-1 fashion before a tough second set forced the third-set super tiebreaker. Like Lyons, Rihane made quick and decisive work to end the match after a 10-4 decision and clinched the sweep.

Florida State women’s tennis student-athlete Laura Putz was named ACC Freshman of the Week:

Putz kicked off the weekend with a 6-3 win over Klara Kajabova and Maggie White of UAB at No. 3 doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett. The pair are 3-1 this season at No. 3. The Munich native continued her dominance as she won 6-3, 6-0 over Vanessa Mellynchuk of UAB at No. 6 singles to help the Seminoles earn the 7-0 victory over the Blazers. She is 3-0 at No. 6 singles this year.

No. 22 Florida State men’s tennis defeated Oklahoma 5-2 on Sunday, marking the Seminoles’ third straight win over opponents in the ITA Preseason Top 25:

The doubles round came down to the wire as Azariah Rusher and Alex Bulte dropped their match 6-1 before the newly named top-40 pair of Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif handled the nation’s 40th-ranked doubles duo with a 6-3 win. All hopes lied on Court 2 with Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane who were down early but rattled off a few games to tie the score at 4-4. Two dominant games followed and for the third straight match, the doubles point belonged to the Seminoles. Jamie Connel lost the first set 6-4 but quickly strung together an impressive second set and swept the final frame indoors with ease. The 90th-ranked player pulled off another come-from-behind victory to put Florida State within clinching distance. Bulte had suffered a crushing tiebreaker loss in the second set but stormed back with a vengeance and claimed the winning point in the fiery 6-1 set for his fourth straight victory. Cornut-Chaunvinc continued his incredible start to the season as he split the first two sets but, like the rest of the team, executed precise play in the third set. The No. 8 player in the nation took the final frame 6-1 and claimed his seventh win of the season. Dous-Karpenschif dropped his third set for the final margin.

Florida State women’s tennis (4-2) swept both UAB (1-6) 7-0 and Georgia State (1-5) 4-0 at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center on Saturday:

The Seminoles did not lose a single set and won a combined 24 sets in singles and doubles. In the first match, Florida State secured the doubles point with a win at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. The team would go on to win every singles match. The Seminoles repeated their success in the second match as they won at No. 3 and No. 1 doubles to take the early 1-0 lead. Florida State clinched the match with wins at No. 3, No. 2, and No. 4 singles.

Track and field athletes Jeremiah Davis and Dajaz DeFrand were both named ACC Indoor Track and Field Performers of the Week:

Davis set a Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex facility record on Friday, winning with a season best at 8.20m in the men’s long jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina. His mark currently leads the ACC, ranks second nationally and in the world. Davis was also the runner-up in the triple jump, securing a personal best at 16.69m with the third-farthest jump in FSU history. Davis leads the ACC and ranks second nationally. DeFrand posted two times at the Tiger Paw Invitational that rank in the top 10 nationally. DeFrand placed second in the semifinals of the 60-meter dash with a season best time of 7.18, which ranks seventh nationally. DeFrand placed fourth in the 200, earning a season best at 22.91, which also ranks seventh in the nation.

No. 12/NR Florida State indoor track and field teams concluded their final regular season weekend on Saturday:

Jeremiah Davis was the runner-up in the men’s triple jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday in Clemson, South Carolina, securing a personal best of 16.69m. His mark leads the ACC and ranks third nationally. Davis moves up to third in FSU history from fourth. Andrew Hammel earned a new personal best of 14:16.02 in the men’s open 5,000 at the David Hemery Invitational in Boston. Anothony Herra earned a new personal best in the 800 at 1:53.76, while Patrick Donelly contributed his career best in the 3,000, finishing with a time of 8:07.03. David Mullarkey ran his best time in the 5,000 at 13:28.23, establishing the third-fastest time in FSU school history. Kidus Misgina followed Mullarkey with a new personal best at 13:44.68, earning the fifth-fastest time in FSU school history.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Sophomore All-American Lottie Woad is in a tie for 14th place in the individual standings, and the Florida State women’s golf team is in 14th place after the first round of the 7th Annual Moon Invitational at the Suntree Country Club. The tournament format was altered from its original schedule which was to begin on Sunday and run for three consecutive days. Because of weather in the area, the event began with 18 holes of play on Saturday, will take a day off for expected rain on Sunday, and continue play with 18 holes on Monday. The final round of 18 holes is expected to be played and the tournament completed on Tuesday. .....{continued}

No. 12 FSU men’s golf finished seventh at the Amer Ari Invitational and shooting 47-under (273-280-264) overall:

The Seminoles had a strong final round where they shot 24-under, the lowest final round of any team in the field. The effort was punctuated by senior Frederik Kjettrup’s career-low 62 on Saturday, which also tied for the lowest score at the tournament. Kjettrup’s previous career low was 64 in three different tournaments. North Carolina won the tournament after shooting 68-under, followed by Arizona State (-63), Auburn (-58), Texas Tech (-57) and Washington (-57).

On this day 18 years ago, Florida State women's swimming and diving won its first and only ACC championship. FSU won 10 different events. Christie Raleigh won the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and was part of two relay teams to claim ACC gold. pic.twitter.com/Xne3388Mwr — FSU History (@ThisDayFSU) February 18, 2024

Florida State swimming and diving athletes Samantha Vear, David Vargas and Peter Varjasi all were named ACC Performers of the Week after showing out at the Auburn First Chance Invite:

Vear was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week for the fifth time in her career after setting the FSU record on 3-meter with a total of 380.13. Vear scored between 6.5-7.5 on all six dives to secure the win. Vear took down the standard that was set back in 2013 by Kelsey Goodman at 373.05. Vargas won his first ACC Men’s Diver of the Week after turning in two victories, winning 3-meter with a score of 372.00 after finishing second on 1-meter (355.50). The Mexico City, native took home the win on platform behind a personal best score 389.05. Varjasi won the 50 free (19.50) and 100 free (42.43) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (46.07). Varjasi was slightly off his career bests in the 50 (19.23) and 100 free (42.30), however his 100 fly was his best time and now ranks sixth in school history.

No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving wrapped up competition at the Auburn Invitational, with the 16th-ranked men’s team picking up three individual wins:

Peter Varjas took home gold in the 100 free (42.43), while Jack Rowell was the winner in the 1650 free, touching with a time of 15:33.21. FSU swept platform, led by David Vargas in first at 389.05. Jesco Helling followed in second (383.00) and Darwin Nolasco (365.50) was third. All three Noles turned in personal best scores. Isabel Gregersen also turned in her personal best score on the women’s platform, scoring 302.90 for the victory.

Other Seminole Stuff

FSU's reputation as one of the top public universities in the country has resulted in more than 76,700 students applying for a place in the first-year Class of 2028. The admitted class includes students represented from all 67 counties in Florida.https://t.co/cQ9zdogjCc — Florida State University (@FloridaState) February 15, 2024

Appreciate @Coach_Norvell for giving a guest lecture in MAN 4143 in the @FSUBiz College of Business today. Can’t say enough about this gentleman and what he brings to all students at @FloridaState A grateful bunch of SEMINOLES. pic.twitter.com/1Z6IwJXmJX — Mark Zeigler (@fsuzeigler) February 13, 2024

The Florida State University College of Medicine has received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for its psychiatry residency program in partnership with Apalachee Center and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare:

The FSU-sponsored program will be based at Apalachee Center, the region’s largest provider of behavioral health services that helps individuals recovering from emotional, psychiatric and substance abuse crises. It will provide four years of training in psychiatry for medical school graduates and welcome the first four residents July 1, 2024. The program will have the potential to add post-residency fellowship opportunities and designated subspecialties that could include addiction medicine and child and adolescent psychiatry. With the addition of this program, the College of Medicine now offers nine residency programs and three fellowships. With an eye on the addition of future residency programs and fellowship, the college is answering the call to keep more Florida-educated physicians in-state for practice. Due to an overall shortage of residency slots in Florida – the nation’s third-largest state – nearly 60 percent of graduating medical students end up leaving the state for residency training. According to the AAMC, most physicians end up practicing within an hour of where they completed their residencies.

Florida State University is ranked among the world’s top universities for creating patented technology, according to a new report from the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association.https://t.co/AvTki7ezn8 — Florida State University (@FloridaState) February 15, 2024