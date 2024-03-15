Podcast: How has Seminoles softball looked ahead of ACC play? Feat. Sydney Supple

Brian’s Note: This episode was recorded before the Alabama game, but I think the sentiment and conversation is all still relevant. Nothing is game-specific to make this outdated, but some of the stats may be different.

Just as the Florida State softball team gets set to open ACC play, the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast makes a return to break down the season so far.

On this episode, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin are joined by former Northwestern pitcher and first baseman Sydney Supple, who now works for Softball America, ACC Network and more covering softball across the country including the Noles trip to the FGCU Spring Break Classic last week.

The trio discuss the offense’s high-scoring performances so far, highlighted by the emergence of Amaya Ross and the true freshmen Jaysoni Beachum and Isa Torres. How do they turn a stacked FSU lineup into an incredibly dangerous one to keep down?

They also talk through the pitching staff’s early season struggles. What’s been the biggest reason for the inflated ERA? Where have they found success in recent weeks? And how can that translate into the ACC slate?

Plus, as FSU falls in the rankings, can that play into their hand and fuel a strong second half? Sydney shares how a program like Florida State could benefit from the doubt and blossom as a team on the hunt for the top instead of one being hunted.

You can find more of Sydney’s work at SydneySupple.com and @SydneySupple on X and Instagram.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows — and if you have questions for Brian and Gwyn’s next episode, feel free to drop them in the comments (or tweet them to us) as this weekend rolls along.