No. 18 FSU Softball travels to Pitt for first away ACC series: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State softball picks back up with ACC play after hosting No. 2 Texas in a midweek series.

Picked last in the ACC Softball preseason poll, Pitt enters the series against FSU 8-18 overall and winless in conference play. After starting the season with a win against Memphis, they dropped games to a ranked LSU team. Since their opening weekend, they have dropped games to Ole Miss, Washington, Oklahoma State, USF, Georgia Tech, Purdue, FGCU and Virginia Tech.

The Pitt pitching staff does have an elevated ERA, with an overall 7.22. Kyra Pittman does have the lowest ERA on staff, with a 5.44 in 49.2 innings. Pittman also has 56 H, 38 R, 19 BB, 17 SO and a .292 opposing batting average. Olivia Stefanoni has the second most innings for the Panthers, with 47. In that time, she has 62 H, 44 R, 23 BB, 37 SO and a .318 B/AVG to her game.

With no players batting over .400, they have two batting over .300 with Kat Rodriguez and Macy Hamilton. Rodriguez, the BA leader, sits at .329 with 14 R, 25 H, 3 HR, 9 RBI and 7 BB. Meanwhile, Hamilton has a .313 BA, 5 R, 20 H, 3 RBI, and 3 BB.

Last Matchup

The last time the two teams met was in 2022, where Pitt won 7-5 in Tallahassee. In that game, Dani Drogemuller pitched all seven innings, while Kathryn Sandercock and Danielle Watson combined, with Watson taking the loss. The game was tied going into the 6th inning, where Pitt pulled ahead by two runs to secure the upset win.

Notable Moments

2018- Arguably one of the biggest plays in FSU Softball history came against Pitt. The ‘Noles faced Pitt in the ACC Championship game, where they were down three runs in the final innings. After getting two runners on base, Post-Season Anna was born after Anna Shelnutt secured the title on a three run walk off homerun. FSU would famously go on to win their first NCAA National Title just weeks later.

Two years ago yesterday, @FSU_Softball rallied for the !



Anna Shelnutt's three-run walk-off homer gave the Noles the 5-4 win over Pitt in the #ACCSB Championship game! #WalkoffWednesday pic.twitter.com/p41EFEKmq0 — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 13, 2020

Stats Comparison

ERA: FSU (4.21) Pitt (5.62)

Batting Average: FSU (.327) Pitt (.229)

Scoring: FSU (7.22) Pitt (2.77)

On Base Percentage: FSU (.419) Pitt (.304)

How to Watch

Due to weather on the weekend, the schedule has been changed slightly: