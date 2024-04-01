Podcast: Florida State softball rebounds with back-to-back sweeps

The start of conference play came with a rather tough week for the Florida State softball team.

In one week, the Noles played five games against three ranked opponents — the Alabama Crimson Tide, Duke Blue Devils and Texas Longhorns. By week’s end, the Noles found themselves going 1-4 with a 10-0 run-rule loss to Texas as the exclamation point of it all.

But since then, the Noles have looked like the dominant force we’re accustomed to seeing.

Across the following two ACC series. the Noles swept both the Pitt Panthers and NC State Wolf Pack, run-ruling four of six games and outscoring their opponents 64-22 in that stretch.

In this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin discuss the rough week before and rebound that followed.

Which version of the Seminoles is the real deal?

Who has stepped up to help this team find its stride?

How does FSU’s upcoming schedule set them up for the close to the season?

All that and plus Gwyn shares some of her FSU memorabilia haul from the First Pitch Party when FSU opened the year.